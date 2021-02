(KTVE/KARD) "The Polar Vortex has always been around. The Polar Vortex never really goes away. It's always something that sits up there at the polls" says Meteorologist Brandon Thorne with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

While the name Polar Vortex may sound scary, it's only a large area of low pressure that occurs at both the north and south poles. The term vortex refers to its counterclockwise flow.