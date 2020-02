WEST MONROE, LA (02/19/20) Happy Wednesday! Our weather has been everything but happy today; we've seen rain across a good deal of the ArkLaMiss. Most of the activity has been light, but there have been pockets of moderate rain as well.

Totals throughout the day have been variable. Southern Arkansas hasn't seen too much in the way of rain through the day, so their amounts have been light. Generally, we've seen anywhere from a trace to over an inch, especially in west central portions of the ArkLaMiss.