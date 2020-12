(KTVE/KARD) 2020 brought everything from winter weather to heat, to multiple tropical systems and severe weather every month of the year. We're going to break down the wildest weather moments in the ArkLaMiss in 2020.

We started off 2020 with a moderate risk of severe weather that ended up resulting in a widespread damaging wind event for the ArkLaMiss. Closer to the end of the month, western parts of the ArkLaMiss saw a wintry mix of sleet and snow.