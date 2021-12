For the first time since 2013, El Dorado (10-2) finds themselves as one of the last two teams remaining, for championship weekend. On Saturday, the Wildcats will meet Greenwood (9-3) in the Class 6A championship game, at noon.

Last Friday, El Dorado defeated Marion, 60-27, in the semifinals. It was the 'Cats second victory over the Patriots this season. The Steven Jones led bunch are averaging 47 points per game to date.