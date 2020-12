WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Tuesday! I hope you've been able to enjoy the day as the weather has been fairly nice. We've seen times of higher clouds and some sun, but as we head into this evening, clouds are starting to roll in. High temperatures have been on the milder side as well, generally in the middle to upper 60's.

As we head into tonight, we should stay dry, but clouds will continue. Lows will not be as chilly as the last few nights, only dropping into the middle to upper 40's.