WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/16/20)

TODAY: Happy Wednesday! The last of the drizzle has fizzled out, leaving behind a cloudy and chilly start to our morning. Through the afternoon, high pressure to our west will build in and this will slowly break down the cloud cover. In fact, we might get lucky enough to see a bit of sunshine for the late afternoon and early evening. Despite this, it's looking like another chilly day as highs top into the upper 40s with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.