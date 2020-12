WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/08/20)

TODAY: Happy Tuesday! Temperatures this morning will off to a chilly start in the 30s. Later this afternoon, highs will be slightly warmer topping into the lower to middle 60s under sunny skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the west at 5-10 mph. High pressure will stay in place over the ArkLaMiss, so conditions will be staying dry and comfortable.