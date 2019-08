TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The tropics remain quiet despite entering what is typically the busiest time of hurricane season. Most showers and storms over the Atlantic are being suppressed thanks to Saharan dust plumes coming off the coast of Africa.

This Saharan dust is composed of dry air, strong, turbulent wind and dust particles that inhibit organization of tropical waves. Sea surface temperatures remain cooler than average in some spots and wind shear is high in the Caribbean.