WEST MONROE, LA. - (08/18/20)

TODAY: It will be another hot, but less humid day as high temperatures top into the middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. A very, very weak frontal boundary will sweep through this afternoon, reinforcing the drier air mass that has settled over the ArkLaMiss, but a little bit of weak lift may lead to a few stray showers south of I-20 later this afternoon.