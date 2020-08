TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Tropical Depression Eleven is still moving west at 14 mph across the central Atlantic. The overall organization of the storm is improving and it is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine later Wednesday.

The tropical depression is still battling some drier air and wind shear which is not allowing to storm to fully organize and strengthen. However, the wind shear is expected to become lighter within the next 12 hours.