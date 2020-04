WEST MONROE, LA. - (04/07/20)

TODAY: We are off to a warm and cloudy start this morning, and although conditions are pretty quiet for the time being, be on the lookout for a few showers and thunderstorms by later morning. Most of this activity is expected to develop across Southern Arkansas and up towards Northern Mississippi. There could be some possible strong winds, but we are not expecting a widespread threat for severe weather. Highs this afternoon will stay warm in the lower 80s and upper 70s with winds slightly breezy out of the northwest 5-10 mph.