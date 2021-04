WEST MONROE, La. -- (4/6/2021) A potent upper-level storm disturbance and accompanying cold front will bring severe weather potential back to the ArkLaMiss tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon and evening. All modes of severe weather (damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes) will be possible.

Overnight, a potent mid-level disturbance will dive southeastward out of the Intermountain West. A cold front will extend through much of the southern United States, and advance eastward through the afternoon and evening. Storm potential will likely be limited by a capping inversion and overcast skies to start the day; however, the environment is likely to become more favorable for strong to severe storms as the cold front moves in from the west by early afternoon.