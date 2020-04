WEST MONROE, LA. - (04/28/20)

TODAY: High temperatures this afternoon will once again be warm in the lower 80s as cloud cover slowly builds back in. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by the late morning into the afternoon. This will be out ahead of the cold front that is expect to move in by late this evening and continue through early Wednesday morning. Some of these thunderstorms do have the potential to be strong to severe. Primary concern will be possible strong, damaging winds, but small hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.