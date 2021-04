WEST MONROE, La. -- (4/21/2021) A strong upper-level disturbance and subsequent frontal system will bring widespread, heavy rain back into the ArkLaMiss starting Friday afternoon. A threat for severe storms could also develop later in the day.

Cloud cover will increase quickly Thursday night into Friday ahead of an advancing upper-level trough. As a surface low develops and moves eastward Friday, showers and storms are expected to develop across much of Texas. The placement of mesoscale features in the atmosphere, such as the warm front and surface low, will ultimately dictate the overall severe threat in our area.