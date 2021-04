WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Wednesday! It's been a crumby weather day across the ArkLaMiss, with numerous showers and storms occurring through the morning. There were some reports of hail across our southern parishes this morning, but widespread severe weather did not occurr.

More showers and storms will be possible tonight, mainly south of I-20. No severe storms are anticipated at this time. Lows will remain on the cooler side, falling into the lower 50's.