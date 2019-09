WEST MONROE, LA (09/08/19) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you’re staying cool out there today as our late summer heat wave continues across the ArkLaMiss. Just like Saturday, many saw the triple digit heat, with upper 90’s elsewhere. There has been lots of sunshine as well with some humidity, but all in all not overly oppressive.

Yesterday some locations broke record some long standing record high temperatures. It wouldn't be surprising to see a few more fall today considering today's weather has been fairly similar to yesterday's.