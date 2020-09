WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you're staying cool out there today as it has been fairly warm and humid. We've seen a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures have been running in the 80's. This will be changing heading into the new week.

With this being said, our atmosphere remains capped ahead of our cold front, so we are not seeing any showers or thunderstorms, at least not in the ArkLaMiss. this will be changing as we head into tomorrow.