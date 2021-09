MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- The Monroe Police Department are seeking help to find two suspects in a shooting that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 4205 Elm Street, and on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the same location.

One of the suspects is 22-year-old Brandon Robinson who is wanted for the September 20th shooting. Robinson has an active warrant for Illegal Carrying of a Weapon, Firearm-Free Zone, Violation of a Protective Order, and Illegal Use of Dangerous Weapons.