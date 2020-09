BATON ROUGE - With another tropical system taking aim at Louisiana, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is reminding residents to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators.

“We have already seen far too many tragic losses of life due to carbon monoxide poisoning from the improper use of generators following Hurricane Laura,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, “We do not want to see even one more incident now that the southeastern portion of the state is preparing for Tropical Storm Sally.”