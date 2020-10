WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you’ve been able to have a wonderful day today. A weak cold front has moved through our area, providing another shot of cooler & drier air to the area. This is making for a beautiful day.

This cooler, drier air will help to bring another chilly night for us, with lows falling to the lower 50's. Some spots could see middle to upper 40's, especially the further north you go. Skies will remain clear.