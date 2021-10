WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Shortly before midnight on Sunday October 24, an officer with the West Monroe Police Department was traveling on the 1800 block of Grammont Street when they were flagged down by a man.

Per the arrest report, when the officer stopped their vehicle they were approached by 46-year-old Troy Davis. As Davis approached the officer's vehicle, he reportedly said "what's up man?" and then struck the officer in the face with an open hand.