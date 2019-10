WEST MONROE, LA (10/13/19) Good Sunday to you! We had a chilly start to the morning once again with most locations getting into the 40’s and 50's.

We also started the day off with some shower activity, but through the course of the afternoon this activity has tapered off. We have been left with intervals of clouds and sunshine, and should remain dry through at least tomorrow afternoon. Lows tonight will be a little more mild than the last couple, with generally lower to middle 50's expected.