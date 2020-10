WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you're having a wonderful day as our weather has cleared out nicely. We've been left with warm temperatures, with highs reaching anywhere from the upper 70's to the upper 80's. We've also seen a few clouds from time to time, but no showers or storms. It's also quite humid.

Higher humidity and clear skies will lead to areas of fog developing later tonight, continuing into tomorrow morning. Lows will be somewhat warmer, falling only into the upper 60's.