WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to stay warm and dry today as it has been an overall miserable day for the ArkLaMiss. We've seen our fair share of showers, but it is also breezy and cold. Temperatures have generally remained in the 40's through the day, with winds around 10-15 mph.

Now that we're done with rain chances, skies will eventually clear through the night. It will continue to be cold, with Northwest winds actually increasing. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 30's.