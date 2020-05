WEST MONROE, LA (05/03/20) Happy Sunday! We started off on a cloudy note, but once the sun came out, our temperatures warmed pretty quickly. We've been left with lots of sunshine through the day. Highs have been able to reach the middle to upper 80's.

We will remain clear for the evening, then low clouds will return mainly after midnight, just like last night. Lows will remain warm too, getting into the middle 60's.