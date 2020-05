WEST MONROE, LA (05/24/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you've had a wonderful Sunday, it's been another hot and humid one for many of us. Temperatures are running in the 80's to even lower 90's at times across the Mississippi River. We've had some clouds around with some isolated sowers and storm in our western counties and parishes, but all in all, many of us have remained dry.

The brunt of the shower and thunderstorm activity has remained west of us into east Texas, but some of it has spilled into our area. We will have the chance for some showers and thunderstorms through the next few hours, but there's a chance it won't materialize.