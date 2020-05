WEST MONROE, AL (05/17/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you're having a wonderful day despite the crumby weather we've been seeing across the ArkLaMiss for a good deal of the day. We have had persistent scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, but nothing has been severe like what we saw yesterday.

Showers will continue through the evening, eventually wrapping up by midnight. Once showers exit the ArkLaMiss, skies will slowly begin to clear as well. lows will be a little bit cooler tonight, dropping into the lower 60's as opposed to the upper 60's.