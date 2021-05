RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) -- If you think fun and challenge don't go together, you might want to think twice, because that's exactly what students at Louisiana Tech experienced during their annual event Cyber Storm 2021 on Friday May 14th.

Program chair of Computer Science at Louisiana Tech, Dr. Ankuna Kiremire says "Cyber Storm introduces students to a broader view, and different aspects of the field of cyber security."