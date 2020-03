WEST MONROE, LA (03/08/20) Happy Sunday! It's been another wonderful day across the ArkLaMiss as we've had a mix of sun and high clouds. Winds have turned out of the southeast, so temperatures are running warmer than yesterday. Highs have been able to reach the upper 60's to lower 70's across the area.

Tonight will remain mild, and we will keep the high clouds around. Lows will drop into the lower to middle 50's areawide, with clouds increasing. We will remain dry though, with similar conditions carrying into Monday morning.