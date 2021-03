WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! We're enjoying yet another beautiful day across the area with lots of sunshine, some high clouds and comfortable temperatures. Highs throughout the day have ranged in the 60's.

Heading into tonight, these high clouds will move out, and we'll be left with clear skies. Lows will be on the chiller side due to clear skies and drier air; they're expected to fall into the 30's. Freezing temperatures are not expected.