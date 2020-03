WEST MONROE, LA (03/01/20) Happy Sunday and first day of March! It's also the first day of Meteorological Spring, and it sure feels like it across the ArkLaMiss today. Temperatures have been warm, in the upper 60's to lower 70's, with thick clouds. We've also seen some very isolated, light showers around, with breezy south winds.

The clouds, breezy conditions and mild temperatures will stick around through the night. Lows will only bottom out into the lower 60's. We could see some isolated showers and storms as well, but most of us will remain dry.