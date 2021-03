WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you were able to enjoy your day; showers and storms moved out early, and clouds have been on the decrease through the day. Temperatures were on the cooler side, in the 60's and 70's, but we had breezy winds out of the north.

Skies have cleared this evening, and with cool, dry conditions in place, it's going to be a cool evening. Temperatures will fall to the lower to middle 40's.