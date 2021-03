WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope you've been able to have a nice day today. We saw another mostly cloudy/cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss, and this has allowed temperatures to remain on the cooler side. highs have been in the upper 50's to lower 60's across the area.

Skies will eventually clear heading into tonight, and this will allow for another cool night for the area. The good news is, winds are expected to remain calm. Lows will fall into the lower 40's.