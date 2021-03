WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Monday, first day of March and the first day of Meteorological Spring! It's been feeling a little more like Winter across the area, with temperatures in the 40's and 50's. We've also been dealing with times of rain across our area.

Showers will continue through this evening, becoming more numerous throughout the night. While we could have some areas of thunder, no severe weather is expected. it will also remain on the cooler side, with lows in the 40's.