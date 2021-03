WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to enjoy your day! Overall, the day has been nice and quiet, with more clouds than sun and warmer temperatures. Highs were able to get into the upper 70's to lower 80's. we have seen a few isolated showers, but for the most part, we've been dry.

This will be changing as our next system moves in tonight. We're already seeing more organized showers and storms off towards our south and west, and these are expected to move into our area tonight. Lows will be on the milder side, in the upper 50's to lower 60's.