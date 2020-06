WEST MONROE, LA (06/07/20) Happy Sunday! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the day, as much of it was dry. We've seen a mix of clouds and sun and some showers around, and we were treated to a very nice sunset earlier.

Rain will become more widespread and heavier in intensity as Cristobal moves more into the ArkLaMiss. It will be a warm and muggy night once again, with lows in the lower 70's.