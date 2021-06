MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD) -- Shortly after midnight on Saturday June 27, a deputy with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint at the front gate of the Ouachita Correctional Center.

Per the arrest report, when deputies arrived, they were pointed towards a car in the parking lot that belonged to 35-year-old Bobby Koch. When deputies approached Koch, he allegedly got out of the car and stated "God told me to come here."