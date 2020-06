WEST MONROE, LA (06/21/20) Happy Father's Day! I hope you've been able to stay cool and hydrated today as it has been another hot one across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures have been generally running in the lower 90's with sun and clouds mixed. The day was able to start off dry, but showers and thunderstorms have quickly moved in, putting an end to our dry streak.

We've seen quite a bit of shower and thunderstorm activity through the course of the day. Some storms have gone briefly severe, producing some locally damaging winds and quarter sized hail. Storms will lose intensity overnight.