WEST MONROE, LA (05/31/20) Happy Sunday! It's been another beautiful but warm day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. Temperatures have been running warm today, but they're pretty close to our average for this time of year as high hit the upper 80's once again.

The heat index values for the ArkLaMiss aren't running too high right now thanks to low dew point values; these measure moisture in the air. There is still some out there, but it's not enough to make it feel uncomfortable or even dangerous.