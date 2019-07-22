Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 22nd

(CNN) - (7/19/19) The US is facing a major heat wave in the coming days, with two-thirds of the country at risk. The Northeast and Midwest are expected to be hit the hardest, with the heat index expected to reach nearly 115 degrees in some parts of the country.

Officials in the affected areas are warning people to stay cool and hydrated, and of course, not to leave children or animals in hot cars. According to the National Safety Council, an average of 38 children die every year after being left in hot cars.