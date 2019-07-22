Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, July 22nd

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, LA. – (7/22/19)

Morning: 70s

Afternoon: 90s

Winds: Calm

Rain: 0% AM, 60% PM

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss