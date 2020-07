WEST MONROE, LA (07/12/20) Happy Sunday! I hope you’re staying cool outside as it’s been another hot day. Temperatures have been hot on their own, with highs generally in the middle to upper 90’s. When you factor in dew points in the middle 70’s; this has pushed “feel like” temperatures in the 110-115, higher in some spot, range.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory for parts of the ArkLaMiss. The warning is in effect until 7:00 P.M. Monday, and the advisory is in effect until 8:00 P.M.