WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Saturday! I hope the first weekend of 2021 is treating you well. As far as our weather goes, it hasn't been the best day with thick clouds and temperatures in the 40's. At least we're not seeing any cold rain in our area.

Clouds will try to clear out tonight, and with cool and dry conditions in place, we will see a cold night for the ArkLaMiss. Lows will generally be in the lower to middle 30's.