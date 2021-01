WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to enjoy the day. Overall, our weather has been poor through the day; times of showers and even thick fog at times. This is due to high amounts of moisture and a nice temperature contrast thanks to a warm front draped across the area.

As we go through tonight, this warm front will continue to lift northward, which will bring a brief end to the showers and storms were seeing, as well as warmer temperatures. Lows will be on the mild side, only falling into the lower 60's.