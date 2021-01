WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you're staying warm out there today, as it has been another cold and cloudy day for the ArkLaMiss. Precipitation is starting to move into the area, and this is going to lead to a wintry mess for us as we head into tonight and tomorrow morning.

Speaking of precipitation, we've seen areas of rain and snow already across our southern and western parishes. This activity is expected to increase in coverage and intensity through the remainder of this evening into tonight, with everyone seeing a change over to snow through the evening. Lows will eventually fall to the freezing mark for everyone at some point.