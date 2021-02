WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Super Bowl Sunday! I hope you're bale to stay warm today; clouds, in addition to cooler temperatures, have made for another gloomy day for the ArkLaMiss. With this being said, some of us have seen clearing in our southern areas, and clouds will try to continue to clear over the next couple hours.

Heading into tonight, some clouds will work their way in from the southwest, and this will keep us mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows won't be as chilly as the last few nights, only falling into the lower 40's.