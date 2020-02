WEST MONROE, LA (02/23/20) Happy Sunday! We started off the day on a warmer note than yesterday, with lows in the 30's and 40's. Clouds have made a return and they've stayed with us through the course of the day, with a few isolated showers here and there.

Tonight will be more mild than the last few, as lows will only drop into the lower to middle 50's. Showers should remain on the lighter side, and many of us will stay dry, but the chance will be there.