WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to stay warm through the day, as temperatures have been in the lower to middle 50's. Winds have also continued to be on the gusty side, which has made it feel chillier. Clouds have been stubborn to clear, but there have been some peaks of sunshine from time to time.

Clouds and wind will remain as we head into tonight, but winds should subside. Temperatures will be chillier than last night, falling into the 30's as opposed to the 40's and 50's.