WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you're having a wonderful day despite some chilly temperatures. We started the day off with some showers, but they were generally on the light side. Now we're left with some clouds.

As we head into tonight, skies will eventually clear, and it will be a chilly night. Lows will eventually fall into the lower to middle 30's. There may be some areas of patchy frost, especially the further North and West you are.