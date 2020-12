WEST MONROE, LA. - (12/23/20)

TODAY: Good Wednesday morning! A cold front is set to arrive later this afternoon, and it will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms for the ArkLaMiss. Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to become briefly strong or severe with the primary concern being the chance for strong, damaging straight line winds. Heavy downpours, lightning and a possible brief spin up tornado can't be completely ruled out, so be sure you are staying weather aware.