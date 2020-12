WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) Happy Sunday! I hope you've been able to enjoy the day, as we did not see any rain or storms. Clouds were stubborn to clear through the day today, but they eventually did. this will start a drying trend as we head into the week.

Until then, skies will remain clear tonight. Due to the high amounts of moisture in the air, we will cool to our dew point tonight, which will allow for areas of fog to develop. It will be a chilly night, with lows falling anywhere to the lower to middle 30's.